The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPNU.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN U

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up 27.1 more points per game (81.7) than the Rebels allow their opponents to score (54.6).

When it scores more than 54.6 points, Louisville is 6-1.

Ole Miss' record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.

The 68.9 points per game the Rebels average are 8.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (60.1).

Ole Miss has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 60.1 points.

Louisville has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

The Rebels shoot 41.3% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Cardinals allow defensively.

The Cardinals' 46.4 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Rebels have conceded.

Ole Miss Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

Louisville Leaders

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Arizona W 56-47 Imperial Arena 11/20/2023 Michigan W 60-49 Imperial Arena 11/25/2023 Little Rock W 58-45 The Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/29/2023 Louisville - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/2/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum 12/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Louisville Schedule