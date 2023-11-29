Wednesday's contest features the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) facing off at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-65 victory for Louisville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.

The Rebels head into this game on the heels of a 58-45 win against Little Rock on Saturday.

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels took down the Michigan Wolverines (No. 31 in our computer rankings) in a 60-49 win on November 20 -- their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Ole Miss is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Ole Miss has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 31) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 146) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on November 25

67-54 over Howard (No. 247) on November 18

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball and are allowing 54.6 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball.

