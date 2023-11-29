Wednesday's game between the No. 22 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) squaring off at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 68-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cardinals, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.

The Rebels enter this game on the heels of a 58-45 win against Little Rock on Saturday.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Rebels claimed a 58-45 victory against Little Rock. The Cardinals' most recent contest on Sunday ended in an 81-70 win against Gonzaga. Snudda Collins put up 11 points, four rebounds and one assist for the Rebels. Kiki Jefferson's team-leading 21 points paced the Cardinals in the win.

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' signature victory of the season came against the Michigan Wolverines, a top 50 team (No. 31), according to our computer rankings. The Rebels claimed the 60-49 neutral-site win on November 20.

The Rebels have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Ole Miss has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one), but also has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 2 losses (one).

Ole Miss has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 31) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 148) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on November 25

67-54 over Howard (No. 250) on November 18

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs (No. 15 in our computer rankings) in an 81-70 win on November 26 -- their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 15) on November 26

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 82) on November 12

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 83) on November 6

72-63 over Liberty (No. 134) on November 25

77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 282) on November 19

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG% Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 147th in college basketball and are allowing 54.6 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +151 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 60.1 per contest (118th in college basketball).

