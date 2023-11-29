Ole Miss vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's game features the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) matching up at The Pavilion at Ole Miss (on November 29) at 9:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-65 victory for Louisville, who is slightly favored based on our model.
Their last time out, the Rebels won on Saturday 58-45 against Little Rock.
The Rebels head into this matchup after a 58-45 victory against Little Rock on Saturday. The Cardinals won their most recent game 81-70 against Gonzaga on Sunday. Snudda Collins put up 11 points, four rebounds and one assist for the Rebels. Kiki Jefferson scored 21 points in the Cardinals' victory, leading the team.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65
Top 25 Predictions
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- On November 20, the Rebels picked up their best win of the season, a 60-49 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who are a top 50 team (No. 32), according to our computer rankings.
- The Rebels have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).
- Ole Miss has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 19th-most in the nation. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 49th-most.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Ole Miss is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-49 over Michigan (No. 32) on November 20
- 56-47 over Arizona (No. 52) on November 19
- 80-63 at home over Temple (No. 147) on November 15
- 58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on November 25
- 67-54 over Howard (No. 250) on November 18
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' signature win of the season came in an 81-70 victory on November 26 against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 15) in our computer rankings.
- The Cardinals have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins
- 81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 15) on November 26
- 77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 83) on November 6
- 81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 86) on November 12
- 72-63 over Liberty (No. 134) on November 25
- 77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 280) on November 19
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
Louisville Leaders
- Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%
- Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%
- Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 68.9 points per game to rank 148th in college basketball while giving up 54.6 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball) and have a +100 scoring differential overall.
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 21.6 points per game (posting 81.7 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and giving up 60.1 per outing, 118th in college basketball) and have a +151 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.