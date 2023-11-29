Wednesday's game features the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) matching up at The Pavilion at Ole Miss (on November 29) at 9:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-65 victory for Louisville, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Their last time out, the Rebels won on Saturday 58-45 against Little Rock.

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65

Top 25 Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Rebels picked up their best win of the season, a 60-49 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who are a top 50 team (No. 32), according to our computer rankings.

The Rebels have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Ole Miss has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 19th-most in the nation. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 49th-most.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Ole Miss is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 32) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 52) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 147) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on November 25

67-54 over Howard (No. 250) on November 18

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature win of the season came in an 81-70 victory on November 26 against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 15) in our computer rankings.

The Cardinals have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 15) on November 26

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 83) on November 6

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 86) on November 12

72-63 over Liberty (No. 134) on November 25

77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 280) on November 19

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG% Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 68.9 points per game to rank 148th in college basketball while giving up 54.6 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball) and have a +100 scoring differential overall.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by 21.6 points per game (posting 81.7 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and giving up 60.1 per outing, 118th in college basketball) and have a +151 scoring differential.

