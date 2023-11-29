Ole Miss vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's game at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) going head to head against the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) at 9:15 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-65 victory for Louisville, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Rebels enter this matchup on the heels of a 58-45 victory over Little Rock on Saturday.
The Rebels enter this game after a 58-45 win against Little Rock on Saturday. The Cardinals' most recent contest on Sunday ended in an 81-70 win against Gonzaga. In the victory, Snudda Collins led the Rebels with 11 points. In the Cardinals' win, Kiki Jefferson led the team with 21 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN U
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- On November 20, the Rebels picked up their signature win of the season, a 60-49 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who are a top 50 team (No. 31), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Ole Miss is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Ole Miss is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.
Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-49 over Michigan (No. 31) on November 20
- 56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19
- 80-63 at home over Temple (No. 144) on November 15
- 58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 241) on November 25
- 67-54 over Howard (No. 251) on November 18
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' signature victory of the season came against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 16), according to our computer rankings. The Cardinals secured the 81-70 neutral-site win on November 26.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.
- Louisville has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).
Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins
- 81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 16) on November 26
- 77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 80) on November 6
- 81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 83) on November 12
- 72-63 over Liberty (No. 137) on November 25
- 77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 272) on November 19
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
Louisville Leaders
- Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%
- Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%
- Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 146th in college basketball and are allowing 54.6 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball.
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game, with a +151 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) and give up 60.1 per contest (119th in college basketball).
