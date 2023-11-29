Wednesday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-65, with Louisville coming out on top. Game time is at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Rebels claimed a 58-45 victory against Little Rock.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Rebels earned a 58-45 victory over Little Rock. The Cardinals head into this contest following an 81-70 victory over Gonzaga on Sunday. Marquesha Davis scored a team-high 11 points for the Rebels in the win. Kiki Jefferson scored 21 points in the Cardinals' victory, leading the team.

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

Against the Michigan Wolverines, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Rebels picked up their signature win of the season on November 20, a 60-49 victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Ole Miss is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories, but also tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Ole Miss has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 31) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 144) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 241) on November 25

67-54 over Howard (No. 251) on November 18

Louisville Schedule Analysis

On November 26, the Cardinals picked up their best win of the season, an 81-70 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 16), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 16) on November 26

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 80) on November 6

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 83) on November 12

72-63 over Liberty (No. 137) on November 25

77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 272) on November 19

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG% Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 146th in college basketball and are allowing 54.6 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game, with a +151 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) and give up 60.1 per outing (118th in college basketball).

