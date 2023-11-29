The UAB Blazers (5-1) will host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils' 53.4 points per game are 10.8 fewer points than the 64.2 the Blazers allow.

The Blazers put up 12.2 fewer points per game (73.5) than the Delta Devils allow (85.7).

Mississippi Valley State is 0-3 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.

This season the Blazers are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Delta Devils give up.

The Delta Devils' 32.7 shooting percentage is 6.8 lower than the Blazers have conceded.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

14.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Jaylia Reed: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Amberly Brown: 7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.4 FG%

7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.4 FG% Syann Holmes: 4.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%

4.4 PTS, 41.7 FG% Leah Turner: 5.6 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Mississippi Valley State Schedule