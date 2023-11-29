Wednesday's game at Bartow Arena has the UAB Blazers (5-1) squaring off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on November 29. Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 win for UAB, who are favored by our model.

The Delta Devils' last contest was a 64-55 loss to Lipscomb on Monday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UAB Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 73, Mississippi Valley State 67

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Delta Devils defeated the McNeese Cowgirls 85-82 on November 16.

The Delta Devils have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

14.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Jaylia Reed: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Amberly Brown: 7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.4 FG%

7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.4 FG% Syann Holmes: 4.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%

4.4 PTS, 41.7 FG% Leah Turner: 5.6 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils put up 53.4 points per game (329th in college basketball) while allowing 85.7 per contest (354th in college basketball). They have a -226 scoring differential and have been outscored by 32.3 points per game.

