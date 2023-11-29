A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in five in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

Mississippi State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up an average of 71 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 53.1 the Bulldogs allow.

Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it scores more than 53.1 points.

Mississippi State's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 71 points.

The Bulldogs put up 31.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Hurricanes allow (48.4).

Mississippi State has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 48.4 points.

Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Hurricanes give up.

The Hurricanes' 48.9 shooting percentage from the field is 13.6 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG% Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52) Lauren Park-Lane: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 52 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 52 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Erynn Barnum: 8 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule