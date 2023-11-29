Wednesday's game features the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) and the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) matching up at Humphrey Coliseum (on November 29) at 7:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-61 victory for Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 102-58 victory over Tulsa in their last outing on Sunday.

Mississippi State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 66, Miami (FL) 61

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs notched their signature win of the season on November 19, when they secured a 63-62 victory over the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 70) in our computer rankings.

The Bulldogs have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Mississippi State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Mississippi State has five wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 70) on November 19

81-78 over Clemson (No. 87) on November 24

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 124) on November 26

77-68 over UAPB (No. 202) on November 25

67-46 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 203) on November 10

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG% Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52) Lauren Park-Lane: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 52.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 52.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Erynn Barnum: 8.0 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +213 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.8 points per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 53.1 per outing (29th in college basketball).

