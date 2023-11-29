The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Duke has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.
  • The 84 points per game the Blue Devils record are 8.7 more points than the Razorbacks give up (75.3).
  • When Duke puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
  • Arkansas is 3-3 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
  • The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • Arkansas has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 84 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duke posted 76.7 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Blue Devils gave up 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).
  • Duke averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (68.9).
  • The Razorbacks conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (73.4) last season.
  • Arkansas knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma - BOK Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.