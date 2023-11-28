Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Union County, Mississippi is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Albany High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 28
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Union Attendance Center at West Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
