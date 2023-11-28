Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pontotoc County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In Pontotoc County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Pontotoc County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Pontotoc High School at Hickory Flat Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hickory Flat, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooreville High School at South Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Pontotoc, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
