Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Mullett Arena. Looking to wager on Paul's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Paul vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Paul has a plus-minus rating of -11, while averaging 17:16 on the ice per game.

In six of 22 games this year Paul has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In seven of 22 games this season, Paul has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In three of 22 games this year, Paul has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Paul goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Paul Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 2 11 Points 0 8 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.