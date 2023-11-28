The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) are favored (-9.5) to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game airs on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -9.5 140.5

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Mississippi State outing has gone over 140.5 points.

Mississippi State has an average point total of 135.0 in its contests this year, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1-0 ATS this season.

Mississippi State has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for Mississippi State.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 4 12.9% 65.7 135.4 61.0 131.8 131.0 Georgia Tech 15 51.7% 69.7 135.4 70.8 131.8 139.8

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

The 75.8 points per game the Bulldogs put up are the same as the Yellow Jackets give up.

Mississippi State has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when putting up more than 77.5 points.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 16-15-0 5-3 13-18-0 Georgia Tech 15-14-0 4-5 12-17-0

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Georgia Tech 12-4 Home Record 11-6 4-6 Away Record 3-9 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

