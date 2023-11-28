Tuesday's game at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) going head to head against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 28). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-63 victory, heavily favoring Mississippi State.

The game has no set line.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 80, Georgia Tech 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-16.8)

Mississippi State (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game (posting 75.8 points per game, 174th in college basketball, and allowing 59.2 per contest, 12th in college basketball) and have a +100 scoring differential.

Mississippi State records 39.2 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) while conceding 29.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.7 boards per game.

Mississippi State hits 8 three-pointers per game (122nd in college basketball) while shooting 31% from beyond the arc (245th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.2 per game at 24%.

Mississippi State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 13 per game (248th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (185th in college basketball).

