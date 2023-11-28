Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-8.5)
|140.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-8.5)
|140.5
|-400
|+310
Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Mississippi State went 16-15-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 13 Bulldogs games went over the point total.
- Georgia Tech went 15-14-0 ATS last year.
- A total of 12 of the Yellow Jackets' games last year went over the point total.
Mississippi State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Mississippi State is 35th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (11th-best).
- With odds of +8000, Mississippi State has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
