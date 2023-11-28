When the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Brayden Point and Matias Maccelli will be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Lightning vs. Coyotes Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Nikita Kucherov, with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) and an average ice time of 20:27 per game.

Point has picked up 29 points (1.4 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists.

Steven Stamkos has posted nine goals and 14 assists for Tampa Bay.

In 17 games, Jonas Johansson's record is 8-4-5. He has conceded 58 goals (3.41 goals against average) and has made 491 saves.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller is a top offensive contributor for his club with 19 points (one per game), as he has totaled eight goals and 11 assists in 20 games (playing 19:32 per game).

Maccelli is a top contributor for Arizona, with 16 total points this season. In 20 games, he has netted three goals and provided 13 assists.

This season, Arizona's Nick Schmaltz has 16 points, courtesy of five goals (fourth on team) and 11 assists (second).

In the crease, Connor Ingram has a .919 save percentage (11th in the league), with 296 total saves, while giving up 26 goals (2.6 goals against average). He has compiled a 7-3-0 record between the posts for Arizona this season.

Lightning vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 4th 3.71 Goals Scored 3.15 16th 27th 3.52 Goals Allowed 3.15 16th 22nd 29.9 Shots 27.2 31st 22nd 31.8 Shots Allowed 32.4 27th 2nd 34.72% Power Play % 25.35% 7th 9th 84.38% Penalty Kill % 80.82% 13th

