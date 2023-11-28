Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-5) and the Arizona Coyotes (9-9-2) at Mullett Arena sees the Lightning as road favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Coyotes (+105). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS.

Lightning vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Arizona and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 20 games this season.

The Lightning have been victorious in five of their 10 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (50.0%).

This season the Coyotes have four wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Tampa Bay has put together a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

Arizona has won three of its 11 games when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Lightning Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nikita Kucherov 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (-105) 3.5 (-167) Brandon Hagel 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (+100) Brayden Point 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (-250) 2.5 (-167)

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.6 3.4 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.4 3.4 12 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 4-6 6-4-0 6.3 3 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3 3.5 8 27.6% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

