The Tampa Bay Lightning (off a loss in their last game) and the Arizona Coyotes (off a victory) will meet on Tuesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS to take in the action as the Coyotes look to knock off the Lightning.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Lightning vs Coyotes Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 78 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 30th in league play.

The Lightning's 79 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 21 15 21 36 24 13 0% Brayden Point 22 11 18 29 10 6 44.7% Victor Hedman 22 4 19 23 16 5 - Steven Stamkos 20 9 14 23 8 3 54.1% Brandon Hagel 22 10 12 22 10 6 45%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes allow 3.2 goals per game (63 in total), 17th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 63 goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

