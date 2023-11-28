The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) take on the Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Arkansas State vs. Jackson State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas State (-8.5) 152.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas State (-7.5) 152.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Jackson State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Tigers have covered the spread three times this season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Arkansas State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Red Wolves have gone over the point total twice.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.