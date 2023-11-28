The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) play the Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Red Wolves have given up to their opponents.

The Tigers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Wolves sit at 40th.

The Tigers' 68.0 points per game are 13.5 fewer points than the 81.5 the Red Wolves give up.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Jackson State scored 68.9 points per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (68.5).

At home, the Tigers conceded 68.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than they allowed away (75.4).

Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule