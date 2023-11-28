Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Calhoun County, Mississippi today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Calhoun County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vardaman High School at East Webster High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Maben, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
