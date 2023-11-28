The Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) and the Miami Heat (10-7) are slated to play on Tuesday at Kaseya Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Damian Lillard is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their previous game versus the Trail Blazers, 108-102, on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 33 points, and also had 16 rebounds and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 33 16 6 1 3 0 Damian Lillard 31 5 4 2 0 4 Malik Beasley 14 6 0 3 0 4

Heat's Last Game

The Heat dropped their most recent game to the Nets, 112-97, on Saturday. Caleb Martin led the way with 22 points, and also had seven boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Martin 22 7 3 0 0 1 Jaime Jaquez 18 5 4 1 0 2 Cole Swider 11 0 1 1 1 3

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 29.9 points, 10.6 boards and 4.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Lillard puts up 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Brook Lopez is putting up 13.3 points, 1.1 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 11.8 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor.

Malik Beasley averages 10.9 points, 4.3 boards and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists, making 53.5% of his shots from the field.

Jimmy Butler contributes with 20.7 points per game, plus 5 boards and 4 assists.

Kyle Lowry's numbers for the season are 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Jaime Jaquez provides the Heat 11.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Duncan Robinson's numbers for the season are 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 43% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 30.7 10.7 5 1.4 0.8 0.2 Bam Adebayo MIA 18.9 9 3.2 1.4 0.6 0 Damian Lillard MIL 21.4 3.6 6.1 0.8 0 2.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 17.6 3 3.4 1 0.6 1.2 Brook Lopez MIL 15.2 5.5 1.3 1.1 3.6 1.6 Jaime Jaquez MIA 14.9 4.5 2.8 1.1 0.1 1.8

