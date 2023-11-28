Brayden Point will be among those in action Tuesday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Does a bet on Point intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brayden Point vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point has averaged 20:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

In seven of 22 games this season Point has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Point has a point in 14 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 12 of 22 games this season, Point has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Point's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Point has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Point Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 63 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 2 29 Points 2 11 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

