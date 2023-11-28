On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Brandon Hagel going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

Hagel has scored in nine of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hagel's shooting percentage is 18.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 17:26 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 22:05 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 16:28 Away W 5-3

Lightning vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

