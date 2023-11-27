In the upcoming matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Tyler Motte to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte stats and insights

Motte is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Motte has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

