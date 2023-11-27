How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) take on the Utah Jazz (5-11) on November 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- This season, the Pelicans have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 49.0% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.
- New Orleans has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.0% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.
- The 112.9 points per game the Pelicans average are 8.2 fewer points than the Jazz allow (121.1).
- New Orleans is 3-1 when scoring more than 121.1 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans average 116.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
- New Orleans cedes 113.8 points per game at home, compared to 111.6 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Pelicans have played better in home games this season, averaging 11.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.0 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage in away games.
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
