The New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (5-11) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -3.5 229.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, New Orleans and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 total points.

The average point total in New Orleans' outings this year is 225.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pelicans are 10-7-0 ATS this season.

New Orleans has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won twice.

New Orleans has played as a favorite of -175 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 6 35.3% 112.9 227.2 112.9 234 226.7 Jazz 10 62.5% 114.3 227.2 121.1 234 230.3

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.

The Pelicans have hit the over in four of their past 10 outings.

New Orleans owns a better record against the spread at home (7-3-0) than it does in away games (3-4-0).

The Pelicans score 8.2 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Jazz give up (121.1).

New Orleans is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 121.1 points.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Pelicans and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 10-7 2-2 7-10 Jazz 8-8 6-5 10-6

Pelicans vs. Jazz Point Insights

Pelicans Jazz 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 114.3 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-6 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 121.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 8-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 8-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

