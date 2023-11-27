On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Nikita Kucherov going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

In nine of 20 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Kucherov has picked up six goals and 12 assists on the power play.

Kucherov's shooting percentage is 16.5%, and he averages 4.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 6 2 4 20:30 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:08 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 22:36 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:08 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 25:02 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 21:50 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 4 2 2 22:38 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 5 1 4 21:04 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

