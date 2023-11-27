Can we expect Nicholas Paul finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

  • In six of 21 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Paul's shooting percentage is 21.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:04 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:06 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:32 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 6-5 OT

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

