The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eyssimont stats and insights

  • In four of 20 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
  • Eyssimont has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:31 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:57 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:25 Away W 5-3
11/4/2023 Senators 1 1 0 10:01 Away W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.