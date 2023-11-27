How to Watch the Lightning vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (14-6) -- who've won three straight -- host the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-5) on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Avalanche look to beat the Lightning on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Lightning vs Avalanche Additional Info
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning allow 3.5 goals per game (74 in total), 27th in the league.
- The Lightning's 78 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them second in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|20
|15
|20
|35
|22
|12
|0%
|Brayden Point
|21
|11
|18
|29
|10
|6
|45.2%
|Steven Stamkos
|19
|9
|14
|23
|8
|3
|53.7%
|Brandon Hagel
|21
|10
|12
|22
|9
|6
|50%
|Victor Hedman
|21
|4
|18
|22
|15
|5
|-
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 11th in goals against, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in league action.
- The Avalanche's 75 total goals (3.8 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 44 goals during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|20
|5
|25
|30
|11
|19
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|20
|7
|19
|26
|23
|9
|45.2%
|Mikko Rantanen
|20
|12
|14
|26
|10
|11
|54.4%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|20
|9
|10
|19
|8
|7
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|20
|3
|9
|12
|12
|14
|-
