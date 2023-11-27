The Colorado Avalanche (14-6) -- who've won three straight -- host the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-5) on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Avalanche look to beat the Lightning on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Lightning vs Avalanche Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning allow 3.5 goals per game (74 in total), 27th in the league.

The Lightning's 78 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them second in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 20 15 20 35 22 12 0% Brayden Point 21 11 18 29 10 6 45.2% Steven Stamkos 19 9 14 23 8 3 53.7% Brandon Hagel 21 10 12 22 9 6 50% Victor Hedman 21 4 18 22 15 5 -

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 11th in goals against, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in league action.

The Avalanche's 75 total goals (3.8 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 44 goals during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players