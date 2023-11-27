The New Orleans Pelicans, with Dyson Daniels, take on the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 105-100 loss to the Jazz, Daniels totaled six points, six rebounds, five assists and six steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Daniels' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Dyson Daniels Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.2 9.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 6.0 Assists 4.5 3.8 4.5 PRA -- 17.2 19.6 PR -- 13.4 15.1



Dyson Daniels Insights vs. the Jazz

Daniels is responsible for attempting 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

The Pelicans average the seventh-most possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 103.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 121.1 points per contest.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz are ranked 27th in the NBA, giving up 28.3 per contest.

Dyson Daniels vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 34 6 6 5 0 1 6

