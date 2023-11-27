Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in De Soto County, Mississippi and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tupelo Christian Prep at Northpoint Christian School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Southaven, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.