Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Covington County, Mississippi today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seminary High School at Purvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.