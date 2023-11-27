Will Brandon Hagel Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 27?
In the upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Brandon Hagel to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hagel stats and insights
- Hagel has scored in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
- Hagel has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Hagel averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hagel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|17:26
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|21:10
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|22:05
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|22:06
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.