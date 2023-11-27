Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Does a wager on Cirelli intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Cirelli has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 16:49 on the ice per game.

In two of 20 games this year, Cirelli has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Cirelli has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In six of 20 games this season, Cirelli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Cirelli goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cirelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 2 8 Points 3 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.