How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (5-5) visit a struggling Atlanta Falcons (4-6) squad on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons have lost three games in a row.
How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Saints Insights
- The Saints score 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per contest the Falcons surrender.
- The Saints rack up 337.4 yards per game, 28.6 more yards than the 308.8 the Falcons allow per outing.
- This season, New Orleans racks up 100 rushing yards per game, just 8.4 fewer yards than Atlanta allows per outing (108.4).
- This year, the Saints have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (10).
Saints Away Performance
- The Saints score 23.5 points per game in away games (2.1 more than overall) and concede 18.2 on the road (1.6 fewer than overall).
- The Saints accumulate more yards away from home (353 per game) than they do overall (337.4), and give up fewer in road games (298.5 per game) than overall (312.7).
- The Saints pick up 110.3 rushing yards per game away from home (10.3 more than overall), and allow 108.2 away from home (5.4 fewer than overall).
- The Saints convert 37.2% of third downs away from home (0.7% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 34.1% of third downs away from home (0.7% less than overall).
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at Indianapolis
|W 38-27
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Chicago
|W 24-17
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Minnesota
|L 27-19
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Detroit
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
