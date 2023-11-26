Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the venue where the New Orleans Saints will battle the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Check out player props for the Saints' and Falcons' best players in this contest.

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +550

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +650

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 236.5 (-113) - - Taysom Hill - 18.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) Juwan Johnson - - 23.5 (-113) Alvin Kamara - 50.5 (-113) 36.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 67.5 (-113) A.T. Perry - - 22.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 38.5 (-113)

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jonnu Smith - - 28.5 (-113) Tyler Allgeier - 36.5 (-113) 3.5 (-113) Desmond Ridder 196.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Kyle Pitts - - 37.5 (-113) Drake London - - 49.5 (-113) Bijan Robinson - 58.5 (-113) 18.5 (-128)

