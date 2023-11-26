Sunday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-0) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-1) at Leonard E. Merrell Center has a projected final score of 75-67 based on our computer prediction, with Mississippi State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 26.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Bulldogs secured a 77-68 win over UAPB.

Mississippi State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi State vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 75, Tulsa 67

Other SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs defeated the Belmont Bruins (No. 69-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 63-62 win on November 19 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Bulldogs have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Mississippi State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

The Golden Hurricane have tied for the 59th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Mississippi State has four wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 69) on November 19

81-78 over Clemson (No. 97) on November 24

77-68 over UAPB (No. 166) on November 25

67-46 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 217) on November 10

87-26 at home over New Orleans (No. 258) on November 15

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 50.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL, 50.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG% Debreasha Powe: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Erynn Barnum: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.2 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.2 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 53.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 76.6 points per game (66th in college basketball) while giving up 52.4 per contest (27th in college basketball). They have a +169 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 24.2 points per game.

