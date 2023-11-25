The Troy Trojans (9-2) will face off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-8) in Sun Belt action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Golden Eagles are currently heavy, 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Southern Miss matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-16.5) 47.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-16.5) 47.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Southern Miss vs. Troy Betting Trends

Southern Miss has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Troy has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread once when favored by 16.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

