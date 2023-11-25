Sun Belt opponents match up when the Troy Trojans (9-2) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-8) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Defensively, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best by surrendering just 301.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 44th (422.4 yards per game). Southern Miss' defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 35.8 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 90th with 23.7 points per contest.

We give more info below, including how to watch this game on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern Miss vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Southern Miss vs. Troy Key Statistics

Southern Miss Troy 359.4 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.4 (46th) 411.2 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.5 (11th) 163.4 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.3 (73rd) 196 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.1 (32nd) 15 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (30th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has racked up 1,934 yards (175.8 yards per game) while completing 53.3% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. has run the ball 218 times for 1,036 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has run for 405 yards across 66 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston's 606 receiving yards (55.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions on 74 targets with six touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has collected 498 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Tiaquelin Mims' 59 targets have resulted in 35 catches for 396 yards and one touchdown.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has compiled 2,846 yards (258.7 ypg) on 209-of-344 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 1,281 rushing yards on 238 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 198 yards (18 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Damien Taylor has racked up 288 yards on 59 carries, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber's team-high 769 yards as a receiver have come on 53 catches (out of 81 targets) with five touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has grabbed 25 passes while averaging 51.9 yards per game and scoring eight touchdowns.

Deshon Stoudemire has been the target of 47 passes and compiled 37 receptions for 512 yards, an average of 46.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Troy or Southern Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.