The Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up 13 more points per game (67.2) than the Eagles give up (54.2).
  • When it scores more than 54.2 points, Samford is 4-1.
  • Southern Miss' record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The 78.4 points per game the Eagles record are 20.0 more points than the Bulldogs give up (58.4).
  • Southern Miss is 5-0 when scoring more than 58.4 points.
  • Samford has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.
  • The Eagles shoot 47.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
  • The Bulldogs make 43% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Domonique Davis: 20 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
  • Brikayla Gray: 8.4 PTS, 55.9 FG%
  • Morgan Sieper: 9.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
  • Lani Cornfield: 9.4 PTS, 45 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Melyia Grayson: 10.2 PTS, 60 FG%

Southern Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ North Alabama W 91-63 Flowers Hall
11/21/2023 Valparaiso W 61-49 Reed Green Coliseum
11/24/2023 North Dakota W 75-53 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 Samford - Reed Green Coliseum
12/2/2023 Ole Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Memphis - Elma Roane Fieldhouse

