The Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 13 more points per game (67.2) than the Eagles give up (54.2).

When it scores more than 54.2 points, Samford is 4-1.

Southern Miss' record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.2 points.

The 78.4 points per game the Eagles record are 20.0 more points than the Bulldogs give up (58.4).

Southern Miss is 5-0 when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Samford has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.

The Eagles shoot 47.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs make 43% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 20 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

20 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Brikayla Gray: 8.4 PTS, 55.9 FG%

8.4 PTS, 55.9 FG% Morgan Sieper: 9.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

9.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Lani Cornfield: 9.4 PTS, 45 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 45 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Melyia Grayson: 10.2 PTS, 60 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Schedule