How to Watch the Southern Miss vs. Samford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.
Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Southern Miss vs. Samford Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up 13 more points per game (67.2) than the Eagles give up (54.2).
- When it scores more than 54.2 points, Samford is 4-1.
- Southern Miss' record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.2 points.
- The 78.4 points per game the Eagles record are 20.0 more points than the Bulldogs give up (58.4).
- Southern Miss is 5-0 when scoring more than 58.4 points.
- Samford has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.
- The Eagles shoot 47.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
- The Bulldogs make 43% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Southern Miss Leaders
- Domonique Davis: 20 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Brikayla Gray: 8.4 PTS, 55.9 FG%
- Morgan Sieper: 9.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Lani Cornfield: 9.4 PTS, 45 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Melyia Grayson: 10.2 PTS, 60 FG%
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|W 91-63
|Flowers Hall
|11/21/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 61-49
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|North Dakota
|W 75-53
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Samford
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
