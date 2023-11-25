Our computer model predicts the Troy Trojans will beat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, November 25 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at M.M. Roberts Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Southern Miss vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-16.5) Over (47.5) Troy 38, Southern Miss 13

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Eagles have a 14.8% chance to win.

The Golden Eagles' ATS record is 3-7-0 this season.

Southern Miss has a 1-3 record against the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this year.

Seven of the Golden Eagles' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (70%).

Southern Miss games this year have averaged an over/under of 52.8 points, 5.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 90.0%.

The Trojans have six wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 16.5-point favorites or more, Troy has an ATS record of 1-1.

This season, three of the Trojans' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 1.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Troy contests.

Golden Eagles vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 29.2 16.6 30.8 17.8 27.2 15.2 Southern Miss 23.7 35.8 23.2 21.8 24.2 47.5

