Saturday's game at Reed Green Coliseum has the Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) squaring off against the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 68-60 victory for Southern Miss, who are favored by our model.

The Eagles are coming off of a 75-53 victory against North Dakota in their last game on Friday.

Southern Miss vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Southern Miss vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 68, Samford 60

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

Southern Miss has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Southern Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 263) on November 24

77-60 at home over Akron (No. 265) on November 11

91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 268) on November 18

61-49 at home over Valparaiso (No. 297) on November 21

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 20.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

20.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Brikayla Gray: 8.4 PTS, 55.9 FG%

8.4 PTS, 55.9 FG% Morgan Sieper: 9.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

9.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Lani Cornfield: 9.4 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Melyia Grayson: 10.2 PTS, 60.0 FG%

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Eagles' +121 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.4 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 54.2 per outing (48th in college basketball).

