The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Milwaukee Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Milwaukee (-3.5) 145.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Milwaukee (-3.5) 144.5 -166 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends

Southern Miss has put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Milwaukee has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Panthers games have hit the over.

