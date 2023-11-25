The New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) play the Utah Jazz (4-11) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday at Delta Center. Jonas Valanciunas of the Pelicans and Lauri Markkanen of the Jazz are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSNO

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans won their most recent game against the Clippers, 116-106, on Friday. Zion Williamson starred with 32 points, plus six boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zion Williamson 32 6 5 2 0 0 Brandon Ingram 30 4 5 0 0 2 Herbert Jones 14 4 4 1 1 3

Pelicans Players to Watch

Valanciunas is putting up 13.4 points, 2.6 assists and 8.8 boards per game.

Williamson's numbers on the season are 23.2 points, 5.9 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the field and 30.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Dyson Daniels is putting up 8.4 points, 3.7 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

Herbert Jones' numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 3.0 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 25.7 4.7 5.1 0.5 0.1 1.7 Jonas Valančiūnas 13.5 9.0 3.0 0.4 1.6 0.7 Zion Williamson 19.0 4.5 4.1 1.0 0.4 0.1 Dyson Daniels 9.4 5.6 4.1 1.6 0.2 1.0 Jordan Hawkins 14.6 4.1 2.4 0.4 0.0 2.9

