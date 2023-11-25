Player prop bet odds for Jonas Valanciunas and others are listed when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -143)

The 14.5-point total set for Valanciunas on Saturday is 1.1 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (9.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +118) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Brandon Ingram is averaging 24.5 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.0 lower than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Ingram has dished out 4.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Saturday's over/under.

Ingram's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Saturday over/under.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.