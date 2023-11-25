How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. UAPB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 4:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Mississippi State vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Lions' 82.8 points per game are 33 more points than the 49.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- UAPB has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 49.8 points.
- Mississippi State has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.8 points.
- The 76.5 points per game the Bulldogs put up are the same as the Golden Lions give up.
- Mississippi State is 3-0 when scoring more than 78 points.
- This year the Bulldogs are shooting 46.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Golden Lions concede.
- The Golden Lions' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is nine higher than the Bulldogs have given up.
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 19.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3 STL, 51.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Jessika Carter: 13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 51.5 FG%
- Debreasha Powe: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 39.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Erynn Barnum: 7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%
- Lauren Park-Lane: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|New Orleans
|W 87-26
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|@ Belmont
|W 63-62
|Curb Event Center
|11/24/2023
|Clemson
|W 81-78
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/29/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
